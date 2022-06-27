WSP honors local fallen officers with new Memorial Garden

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol unveiled a new Memorial Garden in Yakima, its district 3, on June 24. The garden honors three officers who died in the line of duty, Trooper Charles Noble, Trooper Raymond Hawn and Trooper James Saunders.
Trooper Noble was 42 when he died in 1972, after 14 years with WSP. He was shot near Toppenish during the traffic stop of a furloughed convict who had recently robbed a convenience store.
Trooper Hawn was 47 when he was helping a motorcyclist near Grandview who had run out of gas along Highway 12 in 1990. While helping the motorcyclist, he was hit by a vehicle and killed. He had been with WSP for 21 years.
Trooper Saunders was 31 when he was shot during a traffic stop in Pasco in 1999. He had been with WSP for eight and a half years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.