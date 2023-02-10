YAKIMA, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital.
According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man ran into the back of a car driven by a 47-year-old Prosser woman.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for their injuries. Inattention likely caused the wreck according to the WSP and the motorcyclist may face negligent driving charges. The driver of the car was uninjured.
