WSP Investigates Seven-Car Crash With Minor Injuries

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with frequent gusts 55 to 65 mph expected. A few wind gusts of 70 mph or greater may occur. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to reduced visibility in blowing dust. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, leading to the potential for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north south roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should use extreme caution in high winds, especially in and around blowing dust. High profile vehicles will be susceptible to toppling due the high winds. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Stay indoors and avoid windows during the height of the winds. &&

