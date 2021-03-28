WSP Investigates Seven-Car Crash With Minor Injuries

Courtesy WSP

 Courtesy WSP

RICHLAND, WA-

According to Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol, WSP is investigating a seven car crash that caused minor injuries.

It happened Sunday on I-182 just west of Queensgate Blvd going westbound. The left lane has since reopened.

They are urging people to be careful due to the high winds and blowing dust.  

