YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th.
According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver of the car, a 29 year old Sunnyside man.
This traffic incident is currently under investigation and the State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol were a factor.
