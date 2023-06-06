TOPPENISH, Wash.- Two people have been sent to Harborview Medical Center for injuries following a two-car collision on State Route 22, just outside of Toppenish.
Both cars were heading eastbound when the driver of a Kia Optima moved into the turning lane to Division Road. A GMC Sierra hit the Kia from the rear, injuring two of the three passengers.
The driver and a 4-year-old child were transferred to Seattle for their injuries. The third passenger and the driver of the GMC were uninjured.
Both cars were totaled at the scene and WSP is not suspecting drugs or alcohol to be the cause. An investigation is underway.
Charges are pending for the driver that hit the Kia.
