WSP is increasing inspections June 7 for National Secure Your Load Day

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains and Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...CRITICAL RH WITH WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY... .Windy conditions in tandem with low humidity are expected Friday afternoon and evening. An an upper-level ridge breaks down and flattens over the next 24 hrs, an upper trough will move into the region by Friday to promote windy conditions. This will be followed by windy conditions again Saturday afternoon and evening, however, confidence is low in this occurring with humidity not being as low. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR640, OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&