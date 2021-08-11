UPDATE (12:43PM): Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger in the car has been transported to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Semi Truck has no significant injuries.
WSP is still investigating the cause of the crash. One Eastbound lane is still closed.
Previous Coverage:
SUNNYSIDE, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a car vs. semi truck, fatality collision on I-82 near MP 68 near the Sunnyside exit.
One lane is blocked eastbound.
Please use caution if traveling through the area as WSP investigates this tragic incident.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.