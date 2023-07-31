OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol announced a new Hit-and-Run alert system today.
The system operation will begin Tuesday August 1, 2023. The system will enhance the ability to identify a vehicle driving away from the scene of any crash involving serious injury or death.
“Last year, our state saw over 300 hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury or death." said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.
In order for a Hit-and-Run Alert to be activated the following must be met:
- A hit-and-run collision that results in death or serious injury.
- Enough descriptive information must be available, A full or partial license plate or a description of the vehicle.
- The incident must be reported and under current investigation.
“If you see or hear the alert and then see what you think might be the suspect vehicle, call 911 and report your location,” said Chief Batiste.
