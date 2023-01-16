TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15.
Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car.
According to the WSP a car was traveling westbound on I 82 at milepost 49 about one mile west of Toppenish, when it left the roadway and rolled.
The driver reportedly got out of the car and ran from the scene leaving an injured passenger behind.
The 21-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt according to the WSP and was transported to the hospital for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
