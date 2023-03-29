SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol Detectives are looking for information or possible witnesses to a drive-by-shooting on I82 on March 20.
According to the WSP the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-82 when a passenger car with four people inside was driving near Outlook.
Another car pulled up next to the car and began firing, hitting the passenger car multiple times before driving away.
Two of the four people in the car sustained gunshot wounds and one underwent emergency surgery according to a WSP press release on the shooting.
The car the shots were fired from continued driving westbound and may have exited I82 between Granger and Toppenish.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Jacobs at 509-249-6744.
