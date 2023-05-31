TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in locating witnesses of a crash in Toppenish on May 27 that left the driver of one vehicle in critical condition.
The crash between a Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fairlane happened on SR 22 in the intersection of N. Track Rd. According to the WSP the driver of the Silverado failed to stop at the intersection and hit the Fairlane.
The driver of the Fairlane suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. According to the WSP the driver of the Silverado was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-734-5817 or 509-572-5161 or by email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.
