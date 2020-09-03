WSP needs your assistance locating a Hit and Run suspect in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - WSP Detectives request assistance to locate the suspect truck.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Patrick Lockwood at (509) 249-6743 or the WSP tip line at (509) 249-6700.
On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at approximately 4:10 PM, a single vehicle rollover collision occurred on State Route 24, near mile marker 13 in Yakima County. This is approximately eight miles east of Moxee. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on State Route 24 when the driver attempted to pass multiple vehicles using the on-coming lane. A maroon passenger car traveling westbound on State Route 24 was forced off the roadway, causing the driver to lose control and crash. The driver was injured in this collision.
Information provided by witnesses lead investigators to believe that the photo below is the actual truck, a 1995-2000 Toyota Tacoma, white in color, with a white canopy. There is also a large sticker on the upper left corner of the back canopy cover.