KENNEWICK, WA- A Washington State Patrol Officer in a Commercial Motor Vehicle was rushed to Trios Medical Center Tuesday night after a possible exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tells NBC Right Now that an officer was in the are of US 395 and 27th Ave around 7 p.m. when they noticed a disabled car. The officer stopped to check out the vehicle and found a lady passed out. The officer said he looked into the car and saw something wrapped in tin foil.
Thorson said the officer asked for a trooper for assistance and then proceeded to help the woman.
When the woman rolled down the window the officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl as his health started to diminish. When a trooper arrived for assistance they called for an ambulance.
The officer is being treated for rapid heartbeat and high blood pressure at this time.
Kennewick Police and Washington State Patrol have not arrested the woman in the car; as she was not driving at the time.
They have seized the car and have applied for a search warrant for tomorrow morning.
Police say they suspect drugs to be found in the car.