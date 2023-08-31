WASHINGTON STATE.- With many people hitting the road over Labor Day weekend the Washington State Patrol is planning extra patrols to keep drivers safe.
WSP Troopers will be patrolling across the state throughout the holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers and those endangering other cars and drivers according to a WSP press release announcing the patrols.
2022 Labor Day numbers from the WSP:
- DUI: 21
- Speeding: 448
- Seatbelts: 19
- Collisions: 115
- Deadly collisions: 2
- Distracted driving: 60
- Aggressive driving: 232
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.