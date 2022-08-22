BURBANK, Wash.-
A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
There were three people in the car, two of which were transported to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
