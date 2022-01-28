KALAMA – Washington State Patrol responded to a collision in May 1991 of a tractor-trailer that had caught fire. The two individuals involved both died in the fire, but the passenger still has not been identified over 30 years later.

Referred to by investigators as Helen Doe, the unknown female is a Native American with brown hair and a dark complexion. Her height was between 5’1” and 5’4”, and her weight between 110 and 130 pounds. Helen Doe had a small gap between her lower front teeth, high cheekbones and a slender build. She had severe scoliosis, which had a convexity to the right. She was last wearing Levis, a gray shirt, a black cowboy vest and feather earrings.

Updated technology, skills and knowledge of the case led to a new sketch from forensic artist Natalie Murry, with thanks to the WSP and the Lost and Missing in Indian Country. The hope is to identify the woman and bring closure to her family.

Here is the original sketch:

Here is the updated sketch:

Here is the suspected route:

Anyone with information or hoping to identify the woman should contact Detective Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745.