labor day dui numbers

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

The Washington State Patrol released its final numbers for DUI's over Labor Day weekend.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, District 3 (which covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties), had 9 drivers arrested for DUI's over the weekend.

Two of those arrests were the result of crashes.

Here's the DUI breakdown by county:

Yakima 3

Kennewick 4

Walla Walla 2

There were no serious injuries or deaths due to DUI crashes.