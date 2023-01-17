WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990.
Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in Glendale, California in October 1942. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1960 before attending Yakima Valley College, according to WSP. He was hired as a WSP cadet in Bremerton in 1968 before joining the 46th Trooper Cadet Class. Hawn was transferred across the state several times over the following two decades, before settling in Sunnyside August 1987.
The trooper was working on Highway 12 on January 17, 1990 when he stopped to help a motorcyclist who was out of gas, according to WSP. While helping the motorcyclist, another car hit and killed Hawn.
Hawn had three kids, two from after he married Karen Trimm in April 1985. He had a twin sister, who lives in Colorado, another sister in Portland and a brother who died in 2011. Now, two of Hawn’s children live on the west side of the state, the third living in his childhood home after graduating from Western Washington University.
Trooper Hawn was posthumously awarded the Washington Law Enforcement Medal of Honor in May 1996. When a new office building was constructed less than half a mile from the collision, WSP officially dedicated it to Hawn’s memory. His badge number had been 741, so the building was designated building number 741. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at this building on the 30-year anniversary of Hawn’s death.
WSP is asking the community to take a moment to remember Trooper Hawn and his family.
