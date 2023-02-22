The snowy conditions have caused multiple crashes and closed some roads in Benton County.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers have responded to multiple crashes due to the snowy conditions between Yakima and Walla Walla. The WSP is reminding drivers to slow down and consider the weather conditions when driving.

Crash

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) all county roads on the Horse Heaven hills are closed due to drifting snow and whiteout conditions.

Roads closed

The BCSO is reminding drivers to turn around if they see a Road Closed sign. Roads are closed for driver safety and signs should not be ignored.