TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County.
According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27.
Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near milepost 17.
While daytime high temperatures have been mild it is still winter and morning temperatures are still below freezing. There is freezing fog around the region this morning and the WSP is asking drivers to slow down.
