BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers have responded to multiple crashes throughout the day due to the snowy conditions between Yakima and Walla Walla. The WSP is reminding drivers to slow down and consider the weather conditions when driving.
Number of crashes reported by WSP:
- Yakima: 1
- Grandview: 4
- Kennewick: 47
- Walla Walla: 5
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) all county roads on the Horse Heaven hills are closed due to drifting snow and whiteout conditions.
The BCSO is reminding drivers to turn around if they see a Road Closed sign. Roads are closed for driver safety and signs should not be ignored.
