KITTITAS COUNTY.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car injury collision 10 miles north of Ellensburg shortly after 11:30 p.m. on February 13 that sent one driver to the hospital.
According to the WSP the crash happened on SR 97 near milepost 45 between a car driving south and one driving north.
The car in the southbound lane lost control and crossed the center line of the road and hit the second car.
The driver of the car that crossed the line, a 63-year-old Cowiche man, was transported to the hospital. A 62-year-old North Bend man driving the second car was uninjured according to the WSP.
The WSP reports that the driver that was transported to the hospital may face charges of driving too fast for the conditions.
