Father killed, son injured in car vs pedestrian collision

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to a car vs. pedestrian collision on SR 240 near milepost 27 in the early morning hours of March 27.

According to the WSP a 28-year-old male from Kennewick was walking in the westbound lane of SR 240 when they were hit by a car driving westbound. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old Richland woman and her passenger, a 19-year-old male were uninjured in the collision.

The pedestrian in the roadway caused the crash according to the WSP and charges could be pending following the investigation.