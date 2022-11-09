WSP Troopers responded to a traffic crash and ended up seizing drugs.

YAKIMA, Wash.-

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97.

One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah failed to stop at a red light and hit another car in the intersection. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the crash WSP Troopers found a large supply of drugs in one of the cars.

According to the WSP, the crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if any charges will be filed.