WSP resumes patrol on State Routes within the Yakama Nation Reservation

YAKAMA NATION RESERVATION, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) resumes patrols on State Routes 97, 22, and 223 within the Yakama Nation Reservation.
Though active patrolling was paused in 2016 while state, federal, and tribal governments worked out the legal and logistical terms of retrocession and service, WSP has maintained steady emergency response service.
Retrocession is a process of returning partial civil and criminal jurisdiction to the Yakama Nation. Certain governmental rights and responsibilities between the federal, state, and tribal governments were affected and had led to a suspension of some active patrolling by the state while various government bodies worked out specific service plans.
These impacted roads are:
- State Route (SR) 97 from milepost (MP) 27-76
- SR 22 from MP 0-23
- SR 223 from MP 0-2
Since April of 2016, WSP has responded to 4,368 calls for service, investigated 1,034 collisions, 580 public assists, as well as approximately 2000 investigatory assists to the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office on these stretches of highway.
“We are appreciative of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council and Attorney’s General’s Office Tribal Liaison, Asa Washines, for engaging in a productive dialogue with the WSP for working through the complexities of collaborative policing and partnership under retrocession guidelines”, said Captain Shane Nelson, the District Three Commander.
Speed, distracted driving, unbelted passengers, unsafe passing and impaired driving are leading causes of collisions, injuries and fatalities on all roadways. The WSP has entered into an agreement with the Yakama Nation which allows an effective partnership on the reservation land aimed towards public safety.