SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of 182 at milepost 66 near Sunnyside.
According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson a Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-82 when they were hit from behind by another car.
The Trooper has been transported to a hospital for their injuries.
The right lane is blocked according to the WSP and traffic is backed up. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we get it.
