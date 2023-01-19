A Washington State Patrol Trooper that was pulled to the side of the road was hit by another car from behind.

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of 182 at milepost 66 near Sunnyside.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson a Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-82 when they were hit from behind by another car.

The Trooper has been transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The right lane is blocked according to the WSP and traffic is backed up. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we get it.