KENNEWICK, Wash. -- An early morning officer-involved shooting in Kennewick is now under investigation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a trooper responded to a driver on the shoulder near milepost 109 at the Badger Canyon exit at 5:54 a.m.
The vehicle driver was reported to be in distress and was requesting aid.
Officials said the shooting happened just after 6 a.m., with neither the individual nor the trooper hurt.
WSP said the trooper is now on paid administrative leave according to WSP policy.
According to the WSP, an Independent Investigation Team Special Investigations Unit followed up at the scene. However, the Benton County Sheriff's Office will be the primary investigating agency for the incident.
