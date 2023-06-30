WSP trooper vehicle hit in three car crash near Richland, traffic backed up for miles

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol trooper's car was hit during a car crash that has traffic backed up for miles on I-182 near milepost 1.
A trooper was helping a disabled car on the road when his vehicle was hit, Trooper Chris Thorson said in a tweet.
The Washington State Department of Transportation map shows traffic backed up starting around the George Washington Way exit in Richland.
Drivers are advised to find different routes, make room for emergency vehicles and be patient while waiting for the road to clear.
Traffic alert in Richland: One of our troopers cars has been hit while he was assisting with a disabled motorist, W/B I-182 near MP 1. This will be a 3-car, minor injury collision, (trooper injured as well).— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) June 30, 2023
W/B traffic is backed up for miles starting around the G-Way exit. pic.twitter.com/04YpqtfamQ
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
