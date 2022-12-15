WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely.
HiVE patrols are scheduled for December 17 and December 31. The two patrols already held this holiday season resulted in 95 DUI arrests, 2,303 speed contacts, 59 drivers with suspended licenses, 13 stolen vehicle recoveries and hundreds of other stops.
