WASHINGTON - Racism is declared a public health crisis in Washington State.
That's according to the Washington State Public Health Association’s (WSPHA) Board of Directors and Membership who ratified a resolution in late February and shared an action plan for moving forward.
“If we are to have a healthy Washington for all, we must confront racism as a public health crisis,” said Adrian Dominguez, WSPHA Board President. “Public health is a field of science and data, and the numbers in Washington are clear that black, indigenous, and people of color have worse health outcomes.”
The WSPHA said in a statement: “As public health acquires data, assesses societal health, and listens to their communities, it has become clear that racism and health inequities are a clear public health crisis.”
The action plan includes strategies to improve advocacy, education and accountability.
You can read the resolution HERE.
