WSU alum in Richland flies coug logo

RICHLAND, Wash. - A Washington State University alum in Richland celebrated the start of the 2022 school year with ride in his plane in the shape of the famous WSU Coug on August 20, the last Saturday before classes begin.
Mark Showalter graduated from WSU in 1984. He flies for fun in inspiration from his father, a pilot. His plane has the WSU logo, but this route was even more spirited.
Showalter input specific coordinates to take a flight path that left the logos outline in Eastern Washington, which took about 4 hours and measured 492 nautical miles.
"I think that any Washington State University alum or fan would agree that we love to wave the flag, we love cougar pride, and whenever you get a chance to share it, do it," said Showalter. "Folks that are starting at WSU today, they've entered into a family of cougs that they're going to enjoy the rest of their lives and I wish them all the best."
He said inputting the flight path took quite a bit of time, and in the end, it didn't turn out exactly how he had hoped. But for those looking on, it's clearly the WSU Coug.
"And Go Cougs!" Showalter said in closing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.