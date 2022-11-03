RICHLAND, Wash.-
A Washington State University (WSU) research team has tested a pretreatment technology using oxygen containing high-pressure steam to break down sewage sludge to biogas.
In a study published in the journal Waste Management, WSU researchers converted more than 85% of organic material to biogas, which can be used to produce electricity, or can be upgraded to renewable natural gas.
"This is not a very high-tech solution. It's actually a solution that can be useful even at a small scale," said Birgitte Ahring, faculty member at the Bioproducts, Sciences, and Engineering Laboratory at WSU-TC.
According to a WSU press release, oxygen under high-pressure conditions acts as a catalyst and breaks down the polymers in waste material.
About half of the wastewater treatment plants in the United States currently use anaerobic digestion to reduce waste, but the process is inefficient, with the leftover sludge usually ending up in landfills.
WSU researchers are now working with Clean-Vantage, a Richland clean technology start-up, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), to further demonstrate the sewage to biogas conversion process.
"This can be applicable and something we could begin to explore in Washington state. Not wasting waste, but using its potential instead has major advantages," said Ahring.
