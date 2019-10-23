WSU College of Medicine rolls out first mobile medical unit

RICHLAND, WA - WSU College of Medicine is on a statewide tour with its first mobile medical unit. They made a stop in Richland Wednesday afternoon.

The medical unit is meant to give rural and under served communities access to primary care. It will be primarily based in Spokane but will be traveling across the state.

This has been in the works since the College of Medicine was first started back in 2015.

It was made possible through a $1 million dollar donation from the Crosetto foundation. William A. Crosetto was a cattle rancher who lived in Othello and knew first hand the challenges people face being in an area where it's difficult to get primary care.

"$500,000 was used to purchase the coach and all the equipment inside," says Dr. John Tomkowiak, Founding Dean. "The additional $500,000 is for an endowment to help the bus operate for years to come."

Farion Williams, Associate Dean of Clinical Education at WSU Tri-Cities, says the majority of Washington State is under served when it comes to health care. In Benton and Franklin counties there aren't enough physicians in different specialties including primary care to tend to the community.

"If you think about how quickly the region is growing, it is currently taking anywhere from 6 to 9 months for people moving in to be able to get an appointment with a primary care physician," says Williams.

The medical unit will also be used as an educational tool for WSU students who will be given an opportunity to work first-hand with the unit.

It will officially start providing services across communities in January.

A second mobile unit is already in development and will be unveiled in the spring of 2020.

The goal is for every WSU campus to eventually have their own mobile unit.