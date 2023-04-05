RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University will celebrate its Tri-Cities campus at April 14's Crimson Fest.
The celebration of the WSU Tri-Cities community will feature games, food, a mini market, inflatables and an opportunity to take your picture while waving the flag.
Students, faculty and alumni are invited to bring family and friends to the event.
Crimson Fest will happen on April 14 from 3-6 p.m. at the Student Union Building on the Tri-Cities campus.
