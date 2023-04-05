WSU Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University will celebrate its Tri-Cities campus at April 14's Crimson Fest. 

The celebration of the WSU Tri-Cities community will feature games, food, a mini market, inflatables and an opportunity to take your picture while waving the flag.

Students, faculty and alumni are invited to bring family and friends to the event.

Tri-Cities is 'heart of Coug Nation,' says WSU Athletics

Crimson Fest will happen on April 14 from 3-6 p.m. at the Student Union Building on the Tri-Cities campus.