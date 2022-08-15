PULLMAN, Wash.-
WSU Extension is partnering with the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) to enhance broadband capacity to rural and underserved communities, and to provide better and more equitable access to reliable, high-speed internet.
The Washington State Department of Commerce has funded a one year, $8 million statewide Broadband Action Team (BAT), to undertake the project.
BAT will implement strategies and oversee community efforts through training and support, and by providing resources to enhance internet access in rural communities.
"WSU Extension is uniquely positioned to assist communities in this grass- roots effort to define what they need, and we're pleased to partner in this important work to expand broadband access across the state," said Lisa Brown, Washington Commerce Director.
Under a contract finalized on August, 8th, WSU Extension team members and funding will aid in the development of locally created plans that help communities advocate for, fund, and launch internet infrastructure projects.
The 2022 Washington State Legislature provided the WSBO with $3 million to support digital equity planning.
Now Counties and Tribes across the state will be able to take part in trainings, identify needs and gaps, and propose programs to promote and support digital equity.
"This work is another important step on the way to our goal of universal broadband access," said Mark Vasconi, WSBO Director.
For more information regarding BAT, please contact Mike Gaffney, Assistant Director of WSU Extension at 509-335-4611.
