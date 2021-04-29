WSU is considering a tuition increase for the 2021-2022 school year

PULLMAN, WA – Washington State University will seek a tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The WSU Board of Regents will consider the 2.5% increase when it meets on May 7, 2021.
Revenue generated from this request will support mental health, housing, and food insecurity services for students and will provide additional tuition waivers for students who are having difficulties paying for college.
If approved, the majority of WSU students will see an approximately $130 per semester rise in tuition. Eligible students who receive financial aid will have their financial awards recalculated to cover the new tuition rate, sheltering them from the increase.
Under the proposal, undergraduate students from the state of Washington, the largest segment of the WSU student population, will see a $127.50 per semester rise in tuition. Graduate students who are Washington residents will receive a $147.50 per semester increase.
Undergraduate students from outside the state of Washington will see their tuition go up by $314 per semester, while nonresident graduate students will receive a $323.50 increase.
The University is taking additional steps to help address the cost of attendance during the 2021-2022 academic year. Services and activities fees at WSU Pullman and the WSU Global Campus are planned to decrease in the fall. Services and activities fees at all of WSU’s other campuses will remain flat.
In addition, housing and dining rates on the Pullman campus will also remain unchanged for the 2021-2022 academic year.