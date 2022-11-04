PULLMAN, Wash.-
A Washington State University (WSU) Police Sergeant who allegedly engaged in sexual activity while on-duty has resigned.
The Sergeant had been on home duty during the investigation. He submitted his resignation on November, 1.
According to a WSU press release the Sergeant is the 4th member of the Campus Police force to resign in connection to the case. In August, all 3 members of the police command staff resigned, rather than face disciplinary action over their mishandling of the sexual misconduct investigation.
The sexual misconduct allegedly occurred in December, 2020, however, WSU was not made aware of the incident until March of 2022.
A WSU investigation into the alleged incident concluded that the former Sergeant violated WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, and that he improperly used WSU resources.
According to today's press release, the WSU investigation also concluded that the Sergeant:
Engaged in predatory grooming behavior.
Made sexually explicit comments to co-workers.
Made non-consensual physical contact with co-workers.
Engaged inn sexual conduct while on duty on WSU property.
A new WSU Police Command Staff, led by former Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins, was installed on campus in August.
"Under Jenkins leadership we're seeing a renewed commitment throughout the department to professionalism and strong efforts to improve and rebuild community trust," said Kirk Schulz, WSU President.
