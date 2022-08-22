SPOKANE, Wash.-
A recent study conducted at Washington State University suggests that measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children.
"We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18-24 months it has a long-term impact on their outcomes," said Georgina Lynch, first author of the research
The research, published in the Journal of Neurological Sciences, tested children's pupillary light reflexes. Trained clinical providers performed the tests and researchers found that children with autism showed significant differences in the time it took for their pupils to constrict in response to light, and to return to original size when light was removed.
"Intervening during that critical window could be the difference between a child acquiring verbal speech and staying nonverbal," Lynch said.
The ultimate goal of the research is to have a quick, objective screening method to bolster behavioral screening, and hopefully improve the accuracy with which children are diagnosed.
Lynch hopes to expand her testing to a larger group of children across a wider clinical site now.
