PULLMAN, Wash.- Washington State University (WSU) has responded to the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on June 29 that disallows race being a factor in college admissions.
In a letter from President Kirk Schulz WSU reaffirmed its commitment to accessible and affordable college for all Washingtonians, writing in part:
Seeking and serving a diverse student body and building an inclusive campus community improves the educational experience of all students, better preparing them to thrive in a multicultural and global economy. An educational system built on equity, inclusion, and belonging lies at the heart of our mission.
President Schulz's full letter can be read online.
According to President Schulz's letter WSU is putting together a team to review the University's policies and procedures that may be affected by today's Supreme Court decision.
