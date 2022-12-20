YAMANASHI, JAPAN.-
Tom Collins, an Assistant Professor in WSU's Department of Viticulture and Enology recently presented his research on grape smoke exposure in Japan.
Collins was invited by the American Society for Enology and Viticulture (ASEV) to attend the society's annual Japanese meeting this fall.
According to WSU, ASEV is the main scientific society for the U.S. grape and wine industry. It was founded in 1950 and has about 2,400 member.
During the meeting, Collins presented an overview of his grape smoke exposure research and described risk assessment and mitigation efforts that could be applied in Japan.
“A potential cause for concern could be the practice of burning the stubble left in the rice fields after harvest,” said Collins. “That sometimes coincides with the grape harvest.”
