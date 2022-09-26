PULLMAN, Wash.-
A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%.
The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink bug monitoring across 17 states.
Stink bugs were first detected in the U.S. about twenty years ago and are now found in 46 states. According to the study there is likely to be a northward shift in stink bug territory as climate change increases.
In some states, including Washington, researchers are employing parasitoid insects, such as samurai wasps, to control the spread of stink bugs.
The wasps lay eggs inside of stink bug eggs, which kills them before they can hatch.
"Most growers learn from their parents or from the previous generation, but the information that they had is probably no longer as useful because the climate is changing," said Javier Gutierrez Illan, WSU Entomologist.
