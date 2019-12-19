PULLMAN, WA (AP) - Pullman Police say a man just released from jail helped himself to presents under the department's Christmas tree - only to find out the presents were fake.

Video from the Pullman Police Department shows a 20-year-old Washington State University student after he had been held on suspicion of underage drinking walk up to the tree and take several packages. But as he walks outside, the video shows him realize the packages were there for show and were in fact empty.

Video then shows the man tossing the empty boxes across the parking lot in frustration. Police say no charges are being sought.​