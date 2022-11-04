Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Expect wind gusts near 40-50 knots between 0000Z and 1300Z.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&