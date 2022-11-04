PULLMAN, Wash.-
Academic Student Employees (ASE) voted to unionize at Washington State University (WSU), on November 1, the successful vote has been confirmed by the Washington state Public Employment Relations Commission.
Final certification of the union is expected to be announced next week.
The union, WSU-CASE/UAW, is made up of 1,500 graduate and undergraduate teaching and research assistants, as well as tutors and graders.
"By forming a union we have more power to make improvements in our lives, in the academic space for our students, and for the communities that benefit from our research," said Carla De Lira, an ASE in the Computer Science Department in Pullman.
Until now WSU had been the only major research institution on the West Coast that did not have a student employee union.
According to a UAW press release Academic Student Employees power WSU's learning and research methods. Yet they-like many others nationwide who have formed unions-struggle to make ends meet while making their ways through the higher education system.
"We were only able to achieve this tremendous victory by never losing sight of our goal, and that is to create a more equitable WSU and make higher education a more inclusive space for everyone," said De Lira.
