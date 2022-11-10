RICHLAND, Wash.-
Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is honoring first-generation college students this week in Richland.
The events, sponsored by TRIO Student Support Services and STCU will showcase the educational stories of current first-generation college students, provide financial-literacy workshops, and promote opportunities for studying abroad and graduate school.
On November, 10, a presentation on the First-Generation Study Abroad program will be offered in the east auditorium from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested can learn about the experiences 2022 program participants and future study abroad opportunities.
A First-Generation Grad Student Panel will also be held to provide information about applying for and financing graduate school.
