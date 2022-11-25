RICHLAND, Wash.-
November is Native American Heritage Month and Friday, November, 25, in particular, is Native American Heritage Day.
The MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion at Washington State University Tri-Cities will be hosting three events to honor and celebrate Native American and Indigenous Heritage month on November, 28, 29, and 30.
Lei Making and Welcome Gift Creating. Monday, November, 28, from 3-5 p.m. in the Floyd Building, room 140.
Indigenous Cultural Celebration in STEM. Tuesday, November, 29, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the SUB, room 120.
Decolonization as Active Practice. Wednesday, November, 30, from 4-5 p.m. in the CIC, room 210.
More information on these events can be found through the MOSAIC Center.
