RICHLAND, Wash.-
Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall.
According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and are designed to enhance professional growth. The courses will develop skillsets for an ever-changing workforce landscape.
"The over-arching goal of these programs is to offer a professional development pathway to prepare, upskill and reskill employees," said Joan Griese, WSU Associate Professor of Marketing.
Each course is designed with industry professionals, starting with a needs assessment, development of topics and outcomes, and testing.
This fall WSU is offering three of the new courses:
Wine Tasting Room Server Certification
Fundamentals of Business Certification
Cultivating Service Excellence Certification
The courses are all online and students can complete the work at their convenience.
"These courses offer a practical resource that can quickly address worker training and growth in a constantly evolving economy," said Miles Thomas, Director of Economic Development and Government Affairs, Port of Benton.
Find more information on these new certificate programs at WSU here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.