RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) will host the panel discussion “In the Atomic Field: The Reach of Hanford” on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on campus in the East Auditorium.
The discussion is free and can be attended in person or via zoom.
The panel will combine science, technology, history and artistic studies according to a WSU-TC press release.
The panel will be moderated by anthropologist and author Mark Auslander and will feature anthropologist Pedro de la Torre III, historian and author Robert Franklin, and artist Glenna Cole Allee.
The panel will discuss how historic narratives expand when dissenting perspectives are acknowledged and entered into the record according to WSU's press release. A question and-answer format will be used to discuss the past, present and future of the Hanford site.
The panel is meant to accompany the art exhibit "Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field” that is currently on display at WSU-TC.
