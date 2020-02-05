WSU Tri-Cities celebrates Black History Month

RICHLAND, WA- Wednesday afternoon WSU Tri-Citeis held two special guest speakers for Black History Month in the Student Union.



One speaker was a former black panther turned local pastor named Wayne Jenkins. The other speaker was a salon owner who received the Columbia Basin College's 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award named Chaune Fitzgerald. Both speakers talked about their experiences of being an African American in the Tri-Cities and their general experience around race.

"I want to give back, especially to our young people because they are our world today," said Wayne Jenkins



Both speakers noted that black history extends beyond the month of February. They both are striving to break down barriers in the Tri-Cities community to make it more inclusive for African Americans.

"I feel like the more you know about other races it helps break down barriers, helps break down stereotypes," said Fitzgerald. "I am working hard this year to try to make Tri Cities a more inclusive, more welcoming community."



WSU Tri-Cities has plans to hold two more events later this month for Black History Month. A showing of the movie Selma on Feb. 20th and an oral history of African Americans during the Hanford project on Feb 21st.