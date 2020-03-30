RICHLAND, WA – The WSU Tri-Cities Cougar Cupboard sponsored by Lamb Weston now offers an additional food pick-up area at the WSU Pasco Extension Office beginning Monday, March 30, for students and their families.

Boxes of nonperishable goods for groups of 1-6 individuals will be available at the location, 404 W. Clark Street in Pasco, while supplies last:

Monday, March 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, April 1, noon – 2 p.m.

The Cougar Cupboard also has a limited supply of milk, brie cheese, 5- and 10-pound frozen potato packages and prepared coleslaw for pick up Monday noon - 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Non-food and personal hygiene packets are also being assembled courtesy of ASWSUTC that are available through Cougar Cupboard.

Follow WSU Tri-Cities on Twitter for updates about pick-up times and items available at both areas.

When visiting either location, individuals must practice appropriate social distancing measures, instructions on signage, and any staff requests to ensure that food distribution will safely occur.

Every attempt will be made to make sure each box of food contains pasta, sauces, canned soups, mac and cheese, a variety of canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, packaged meals, grains, and cereal.

Students seeking assistance with resources or community referrals are encouraged to submit a Campus Cougar Cares Form or the WSU System Care Network Form.

Donations welcomed

The WSU Tri-Cities Cougar Cupboard will accept nonperishable donations from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. March 30, and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 31 and April 1.

While all varieties of nonperishable foods are welcome, several foods are always in short supply: