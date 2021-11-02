Richland, WA- In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Dreamers Club at Washington State University held an event to honor their loved ones and give some background on the history of the holiday.
The Dreamers club, who hosted the event, created alters of their own to honor loved ones and others they wished to honor.
Traditionally, Dia De Los Muertos is a celebration of life and is a way to happily remember the people who have passed. The celebration begins November 1st and ends November 2nd.
The lives are celebrated by creating an alter to honor those who have passed.
When creating your alter, its important to have a photo of your loved one, ofrendas and object that represent your loved one.
An ofernda or "offering" is a way to connect to those lost. Typically, you are to offer those on your alter something they enjoy as a symbol of remembrance.
Today, the Dreamer's club had activities such as create your own papel picado, create your own marigold and make a frame for your photo.
Marigolds or cempasuchitls are the flowers use to help guide those in the afterlife to the alter. Often times, people create alters at their loved one's tombstones.
After speaking to Andrea Guzman, a member of the club, she said they took this opportunity to not only honor their loved ones, but to honor those who have passed due to COVID in the past.
If you would like to honor someone you love, Super-Mex and Fiesta Foods located in Pasco have an alter set-up.